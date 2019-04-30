Vancouver police K9 takedown caught on camera

Passersby caught themselves with firsthand look at the Vancouver Police Department’s K9 tactics Tuesday, as officers arrested a 56-year-old man in East Vancouver.

Video from the scene shows a man yelling at police, as officers, some with police dogs, slowly surround him at the corner of East Hastings and Slocan Street.

When the man turns his back to the dog, it lunges at him, after which an officer tackles the man to the ground.

According to police, the man was arrested for assault with a weapon and mischief.

He was transported to hospital for treatment for a police dog bite, then to jail, police said.

Investigators say they will be recommending charges.