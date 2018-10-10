Vancouver police officer assaulted, suffers significant injuries during routine traffic stop

An assault during a routine traffic stop in downtown Vancouver on Tuesday night sent a police officer to hospital with significant injuries.

Police say two officers stopped a Dodge Durango that drove through a restricted area of Granville Street just before 10 p.m.

The three men in the SUV, all in their early 20s, were verbally abusive, refused to follow police direction and began reaching under the seat, police said.

When an officer opened the passenger door, the man in the front seat pulled him into the vehicle and two men punched him repeatedly in the head and face.

All three men left the vehicle and continued to assault the officers.

One suspect fled the scene, running through a red light at Robson Street and Seymour Street and was struck by a vehicle. He continued to run until he was stopped by an officer and arrested on Richards Street.

Three men — two from West Vancouver and one from Victoria — have been arrested.

Police said several charges, including assault causing bodily harm, assault against a police officer, theft and obstruction, are pending.

Other charges, related to alcohol and drugs seized from the vehicle, may also be laid.