Charges laid following downtown Vancouver carjacking

The Crown has now approved a number of charges against a 27-year-old Vancouver man after last Friday morning’s dramatic carjacking in the downtown core.

Police say Jesse William Swain faces three counts of assault with a weapon, one count of robbery, one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, one count of failing to stop at an accident involving bodily harm, one count of failing to stop at an accident with a vehicle, and one count of theft under $5,000.

Officers were called at 8:40 a.m. Friday by a man who said he’d just been pepper-sprayed by another man who took off in his car in a parking lot at Cambie and Pender Street.

Police say the suspect drove erratically to West Georgia and Hamilton, where he crashed into several vehicles and a pedestrian.

He jumped out of the vehicle and when a group of construction workers gave chase, they were also pepper-sprayed. Despite that, they were able to detain the suspect until police arrived.

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say Swain remains in custody.