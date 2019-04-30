Private search planned for missing plane that left Lethbridge June 2017

It’s been almost two years since a small plane disappeared while travelling from Lethbridge, Alta., to Kamloops, B.C.

The small piper aircraft left the southern Alberta city on June 8, 2017, carrying pilot Alex Simons and passenger Sydney Robillard.

The pair landed in Cranbrook, B.C., to re-fuel that afternoon. That was the last time the plane was seen.

A 12-day search by the Royal Canadian Air Force and B.C. Search and Rescue ensued, concentrating on the St. Mary’s Valley and Redding Creek areas, which is the usual flight path between Cranbrook and Kamloops.

But on April 30, 2019, family members of the pair say they were contacted by a pilot from the Kimberley, B.C., area, who claims to have seen a piper plane in the area of Lost Dog Lake at around 3:15 p.m. on June 8, 2017.

Simons had taken off from the Cranbrook airport at around 3 p.m.

According to family members, the Kimberly pilot said bad weather that day would have prevented Simons from flying the usual route.

They say he also told the family he shared information about the possible sighting with search and rescue crews.

A relative told Global News search and rescue did check that area briefly, but focused most of their efforts along the usual flight path.

A private search of the Lost Dog Lake area is now planned to take place between May 8 and 10. Relatives are looking for help to search the rugged terrain.

“We’re looking for drone pilots with the experience of capturing pictures,” said Natalie Lindgren.

“We’re also looking for pilots for aircraft and ATV for ground search,” Lindgren said Tuesday.

Sydney Robillard and Alex Simons are still listed as missing.

Cranbrook RCMP oversee that file but told Global News on Tuesday they have no new information about the pair or the plane’s whereabouts.

With a new search effort planned, family members remain hopeful the couple is found.

“Should we find the plane, definitely will give us a starting point to start healing and finding some peace and closure in a sense to this part of the journey. It’s just a piece of the puzzle though,” Lindgren said.

Family members of Simons and Robillard will be travelling to southeast B.C. in May to take part in the private search.