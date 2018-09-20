Search suspended for missing plane between Edmonton and Chilliwack

After seven days, the search for a small plane that vanished between Edmonton and Chilliwack was suspended on Thursday.

The small Van’s RV-6, with two people aboard, left Edmonton’s Parkland Airport last Friday and was reported missing around 2 p.m. that same day when it failed to arrive in Chilliwack.

“After a comprehensive search for a small private plane that has disappeared… September 14, the Victoria Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC Victoria) made the difficult decision to suspend its search as early as 15:00 PST and to transfer the file to the RCMP,” said the JRCC in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the pilot at this extremely difficult time.”

Multiple military aircraft, with support form the Civil Aviation Search and Rescue Association (CASARA) spent about 320 hours in the air under what the JRCC described as “severe weather and conditions,” covering about 14,000 square kilometres of territory, according to the JRCC.

On Friday morning, a CC-115 Buffalo aircraft, a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter, an RCMP helicopter and five planes with CASARA were involved in the search.

Crews had narrowed the search area to the Highway 5 corridor in the Blue River area between Kamloops and Valemount, B.C., based on a filed flight plan, cellphone tower and radar information.