January 31, 2019 6:25 pm

RCMP say people on plane reported missing in Northwest Territories are dead

By Staff The Canadian Press

RCMP say everyone on a plane reported missing in a remote area of the Northwest Territories are dead.

On Wednesday, contact was lost with an Air Tindi King Air 200 with two pilots on board near Wha ti about 160 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife.

A military CC-130 Hercules found the downed aircraft.

Search and rescue technicians supported by a Canadian Ranger Patrol Group made their way to the site through heavy snow.

The RCMP says it is now working with the N.W.T. Coroner’s Office and the Transportation Safety Board.

Police say the investigation continues and no further information will be released out of respect for the families of the people who were on the plane.

