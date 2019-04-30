West Kelowna woman, 79, found beaten; man, 60, in custody

A 60-year-old man is in police custody after allegedly assaulting a 79-year-old woman, West Kelowna RCMP revealed on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the woman was found suffering from serious injuries in a rural area of West Kelowna on Monday evening. The woman, from West Kelowna, was reportedly found along Bear Lake Forest Service Road and Westside Road at approximately 8:34 p.m.

Police say a man and a woman found the injured victim, alone in the bush and in desperate need of medical attention.

The two reportedly called 911, then transported the victim from the rural area to meet with officers and paramedics. The victim was then rushed to hospital.

“Our preliminary investigation has revealed that the elderly woman was the victim of an alleged assault, carried out by an individual who was well known to her,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

According to the RCMP, a 60-year-old West Kelowna man was identified and arrested and is believed to be the suspect in the alleged assault.

Police added the victim was driven to the remote area in her own vehicle, a grey 2005 Nissan X-Trail bearing B.C. licence plates FM590J. The victim reportedly lives in a mobile home park, along the 1900 block of Highway 97 in West Kelowna.

Police also said they would like to talk to another witness.

“Our investigators would like to speak with the citizen who they believe was concerned for the well-being of the elderly woman when he encountered the suspect and the victim along the way,” said O’Donaghey.

“We have reason to believe that the suspect re-assured the stranger that he was taking the injured elderly victim to hospital for care.”

If you were the citizen who encountered the victim, police urge you to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.