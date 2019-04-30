Assault, mischief charges laid after Vegreville residents reported being chased by man with weapon

A Calgary man is facing 27 charges after residents in Vegreville, Alta., reported to police that a man was chasing them down the street with a weapon.

On April 27, police received a number of calls early in the morning that they were being chased down 60 Street and Highway 16-A. Witnesses told police the man had damaged windows and a vehicle at a local business before heading to a neighbouring business, where he reportedly assaulted a staff member.

He then allegedly went to a local hotel where he assaulted another employee, RCMP said.

READ MORE: 22-year-old facing several charges following Whyte Avenue arson spree

Devon Tremblay, 24, is facing nine counts of uttering threats, seven counts each of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of mischief under $5,000 and one count each of mischief over $5,000 and assault.

Police arrested Tremblay and he remains in custody. He’s scheduled to be in court on May 2.

Investigators aren’t looking for any other suspects and said no one else was injured or is in danger as a result of this incident.

READ MORE: Video captures man smashing car windows, lights in central Edmonton

Anyone with information is asked to call Vegreville RCMP at 780-632-2223. Tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers.

Vegreville is about 102 kilometres east of Edmonton.