Peterborough man charged in connection with weekend sexual assault: police

A 43-year-old Peterborough man is facing charges following an incident on Saturday in the city, police say.

It was reported to police that while at a Peterborough residence, the accused sexually assaulted the victim, who are both known to each other.

It was also reported that following the incident, the accused made threats on social media.

READ MORE: Man charged after allegedly travelling more than 50 km/h over posted speed limit

On Sunday, officers attended a Peterborough address and following an investigation, the accused was placed under arrest.

John Matthew Kelley, 43, from Peterborough is charged with sexual assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and failure to comply with a probation order.

The accused was held in custody and appeared in court on April 28.

WATCH: Kawartha Sexual Assault Centre experiencing a surge in phone calls after growing #MeToo movement (October 2018)