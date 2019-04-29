Man charged after allegedly travelling more than 50 km/h over posted speed limit

A 19-year-old man is facing charges after police say they clocked a vehicle travelling 132 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Sunday.

Police were patrolling Porter Road in the City of Kawartha Lakes at the time of the alleged incident. An officer stopped the vehicle and, after investigation, police say the officer found 1.5 grams of cannabis inside the vehicle.

Chase Reynolds is now facing charges of racing a motor vehicle and excessive speed as well as driving a motor vehicle with cannabis readily available.

The officer seized the cannabis allegedly found inside the vehicle as well as the vehicle itself. The car was then towed from the scene to be impounded for seven days.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay on June 4.