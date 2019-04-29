Teenage girls facing assault charges after 5 injured in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police say two teenage girls are facing assault charges after five people were injured in the Westmount neighbourhood this past weekend.

Three separate reports involving beatings and robberies were received by police between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. CT on April 28.

Police said a 25-year-old man and a 13-year-old girl had been beaten. They were treated in hospital for their injuries.

Shortly after, officers spotted what appeared to be an altercation involving at least five people. Two girls, aged 13 and 17, and a 22-year-old woman were found suffering from stab wounds. All are receiving treatment for their injuries.

Two 15-year-old girls were arrested at the scene. They are also facing robbery charges.

Investigators believe the assaults and robberies are all connected to a home on Leif Erickson Place.