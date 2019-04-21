Man’s death in Saskatoon called ‘suspicious’ by police

Saskatoon police are calling the death of a man Saturday evening in the city “suspicious.”

Police said they were called to the 200 block of Avenue K South just before 9:30 p.m. for a report of an injured man.

A 32-year-old injured man was found by officers, police said.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released by police, nor the nature of his injuries.

Police said more information will be released at a later date as their investigation continues.