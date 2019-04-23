Saskatoon police say assault after girl refused ride offer fake
Saskatoon police say the story of a man, who allegedly assaulted a teenage girl who refused to get into his truck, is fake.
The 15-year-old girl told police she was approached by a man driving a white Dodge Ram truck with an Alberta licence plate on the afternoon of April 8 in the 3200-block of Milton Street.
She also said the man got out of his vehicle and struck her twice when she refused his offer for a ride in the Massey Place neighbourhood.
Police announced on April 23 that an extensive investigation determined the information reported by the teen was false.
Investigators with the targeted enforcement unit said they spoke to witnesses and have obtained video evidence that supports their findings.
