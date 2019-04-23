Canada
April 23, 2019 7:35 pm
Updated: April 23, 2019 7:38 pm

Saskatoon police say assault after girl refused ride offer fake

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

An allegation that a man got out of his truck and struck a teen twice when she refused his ride offer has been ruled false by Saskatoon police.

File Photo / Global News
A A

Saskatoon police say the story of a man, who allegedly assaulted a teenage girl who refused to get into his truck, is fake.

The 15-year-old girl told police she was approached by a man driving a white Dodge Ram truck with an Alberta licence plate on the afternoon of April 8 in the 3200-block of Milton Street.

READ MORE: Girl assaulted by man after refusing ride offer: Saskatoon police

She also said the man got out of his vehicle and struck her twice when she refused his offer for a ride in the Massey Place neighbourhood.

Police announced on April 23 that an extensive investigation determined the information reported by the teen was false.

READ MORE: Saskatoon cab driver charged after passenger altercation caught on video

Investigators with the targeted enforcement unit said they spoke to witnesses and have obtained video evidence that supports their findings.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
Fake
False information
Girl
Massey Place
Milton Street
Rider Offer
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Targeted Enforcement Unit

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.