Man Tasered after altercation with police officer in Saskatoon
A 28-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a Saskatoon police officer.
At roughly 2:40 p.m., police received a call about a suspicious man in the 2100 block of St. Cecilia Avenue. Upon arrival, an officer approached the suspect, who allegedly became agitated and aggressive toward the officer, which police said resulted in the use of a Taser. The suspect was then taken into custody.
The man was deemed medically fine after being looked at by medics and was detained by Saskatoon Police Services.
He will see the justice of the peace.
The incident is currently under review.
