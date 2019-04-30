Crime
Woman allegedly brandishes machete in Langford parking dispute

By Darya Zargar Global News

West Shore RCMP are asking a suspect to turn herself in after she allegedly brandished a machete at a fellow motorist in a Costco parking lot.

A woman in Victoria pulled out a machete after getting into a heated argument over a Costco parking spot, RCMP say.

West Shore RCMP received a call at around 1 p.m. about a confrontation in the parking lot of a Costco on McCallum Road in Langford.

The woman told police she was trying to park her car when another woman cut her off and took the parking spot.

The two got into an argument, and the suspect allegedly reached into her vehicle, pulled out a machete and held it in “a threatening manner,” RCMP said.

The woman then backed away and called police.

RCMP Const. Nancy Saggar said police know who the suspect is but have not located her.

“We are asking the suspect to come forward and present herself to police. We know who you are, you know who you are, please turn yourself in. We would like to provide you with an opportunity to tell us what happened,” she said.

RCMP say that when encountering road rage, people shouldn’t engage with the other person. Instead, find a safe spot to pull over and call 911.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the fight to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

