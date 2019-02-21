Burnaby road rage assault flares up mid-intersection, video shows

A video posted online shows the violent response to what police called a “side swipe” accident that happened near the boundary between Burnaby and Vancouver on Saturday.

The video showed a man opening the door of a vehicle parked at the intersection of Grandview Highway and Boundary on the Burnaby side and punching and wrestling with the driver inside.

The incident happened between 11 a.m. and noon on Feb. 16, said the woman who shot the video. She did not want to be identified.

The attacker claimed that the other driver cut him off, she added.

The woman said two children were inside the attacker’s car, looking on as the assault took place.

A woman stood next to the attacker in the video — she returned to that same vehicle along with the assailant.

The victim, who appeared to be in his 20s, eventually drove off as the attacker responded to bystanders telling him to stop, according to the woman who shot the video.

Burnaby RCMP said a traffic unit responded to reports of an accident in the area around 11:45 a.m., which they said escalated into a fight.

Police said they received a report of an assault in that same area a little more than two hours later.

They confirmed it was connected to the earlier accident.

They said the victim who made the report has refused to cooperate with police, so they have effectively closed the file and no charges have been filed.

The incident happened one day after another violent road rage incident that involved was reported in Burnaby.