On the Radar: Our May entertainment picks

Welcome to On the Radar, your monthly reminder of what’s coming down the pike in the world of entertainment.

We’ve got the latest TV shows, movies, books and more — all coming out in May.

READ MORE: Spike Lee, DeWanda Wise on the ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Netflix reboot — It’s the ‘right time’

Take a look and see what’s up this month.

TV

Reality TV finales

Big Brother Canada (Global)

Date: Thursday, May 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

In the two-hour finale of Big Brother Canada, the country finds out which of the remaining houseguests will take home the title and a $100,000 grand prize, a $25,000 home furnishing makeover from Leon’s, $10,000 worth of groceries courtesy of Summer Fresh and an unforgettable trip for two anywhere in the world with Contiki Holidays.

Survivor (Global)

Date: Wednesday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Themed “Edge of Extinction,” Season 38 of Survivor features 18 castaways divided into two equal tribes, the Manu Tribe and the Kama Tribe. This season presents a new layer to the game with the introduction of the island known as Edge of Extinction, which severely tests both the will of the castaways to be the Sole Survivor and what they are willing to endure to make that happen. Those who can withstand the emotionally and physically difficult challenge will be afforded a shot to get back in the game and continue their quest for $1 million.

Easy (Netflix)

Release date: Friday, May 10

Starring Aubrey Plaza, Judy Greer and Jane Adams, this comedy anthology series based in Chicago returns for its third and final season.

Mary Kills People (Global)

Premiere date: Sunday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

In the third and final chapter of Mary Kills People, Dr. Mary Harris must come face-to-face with her own personal choices, ethics and demons in a way she never has before. The death retreat is up and running, but its cover as a legitimate hospice is crumbling away and, with it, the idyllic vision Mary and Des had for continuing their work in quiet secrecy. With Mary’s family and the work she loves in jeopardy once more, she realizes she is finally going to have to put life, with all of its complexities and imperfections, first.

She’s Gotta Have It (Netflix)

Premiere date: Friday, May 24

Nola Darling (DeWanda Wise) struggles to stay true to herself and her dreams while juggling three lovers in this Spike Lee series based on his breakout film. Season 2 offers a timely and topical portrait of rising talents with free-spirited artist Nola at the centre. Struggling with newfound success this season and against a backdrop of black art and culture, Nola must decide if she will remain true to her creative ideals or give in to the corporate world. Her journey of self-discovery helps transform the lives of those around her, including friend and sometimes lover Mars Blackmon (Anthony Ramos), who sets out to pursue his true passion of music, as well as her inner circle: Opal (Ilfenesh Hadera), Greer Childs (Cleo Anthony), Jamie Overstreet (Lyriq Bent), Clorinda Bradford (Margot Bingham), Shemekka Epps (Chyna Layne) and Winnie Win (Fat Joe). Their journey expands to new destinations this season beyond their home base of Fort Greene, the vibrant Brooklyn enclave that continues to evolve and change as gentrification remakes the neighbourhood.

Movies

John Wick 3

Release date: Friday, May 17

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is on the run for two reasons: he’s being hunted for a global, $14-million open contract on his life and he’s broken a central rule — taking a life on Continental Hotel grounds.

Aladdin

Release date: Friday, May 24

A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic, Aladdin is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. The film stars Will Smith as the Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, Navid Negahban as the Sultan, Nasim Pedrad as Dalia, Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders and Numan Acar as Hakim.

Rocketman

Release date: Friday, May 31

Rocketman, directed by Dexter Fletcher and written by Lee Hall, tells the story of Elton John’s rise to international fame in the late 1960s. The movie stars Taron Egerton as John, and the trailer teases an overview of the Tiny Dancer hitmaker’s life. Born Reginald Dwight, the film follows his upbringing and his earliest days as a musician as John transforms into the pop icon he is today.

Ma

Release date: Friday, May 31

We’re used to seeing Octavia Spencer playing a kind, loving person, but in Ma, she’s definitely more sinister. After inviting some local teens into her house to party, she begins to get clingy and somehow infiltrates all of their lives. But who is she and what is she trying to do? From Blumhouse Productions, Ma is guaranteed to be a modern scare-fest.

Books

My Life in Lists by Nicole Barlettano

Available Tuesday, May 7

Whether you use them for shopping, to-dos or reminders, lists can be hugely beneficial for us. But lists can go beyond the basics and even help you discover more about yourself. My Life In Lists: An Illustrated Journal to Record Your Loves, Goals and Dreams combines the functions of a planner, sketchbook, scrapbook and habit tracker into one creative, personalized chronicle. With My Life In Lists you can:

Record your favourite memories

Prioritize your calendar

Express your innermost feelings

Mark milestones both big and small

Create personal goals and bucket lists

Dig deep, learn more and become the best version of yourself

The Unhoneymooners by Christina Lauren

Available Tuesday, May 14

Olive is always unlucky: in her career, in love, in…well, everything. Her identical twin sister Amy, on the other hand, is probably the luckiest person in the world. Her meet-cute with her fiancé is something out of a romantic comedy (gag), and she’s managed to finance her entire wedding by winning a series of internet contests (double gag). Worst of all, she’s forcing Olive to spend the day with her sworn enemy, Ethan, who just happens to be the best man.

Olive braces herself to get through 24 hours of wedding hell before she can return to her comfortable, unlucky life. But when the entire wedding party gets food poisoning from eating bad shellfish, the only people who aren’t affected are Olive and Ethan. And now there’s an all-expenses-paid honeymoon in Hawaii up for grabs.

—

Global News and Global TV are properties of Corus Entertainment.

—With files from Global News’ Chris Janacelewicz