Man facing assault charges following serious stabbing in West Chezzetcook

A 22-year-old man is facing assault charges following a stabbing in West Chezzetcook, N.S., on Saturday.
Nova Scotia RCMP say an argument broke out in a home just before 5 p.m.
Police say the suspect allegedly stabbed the 24-year-old victim, then left in an older model blue Chevy Cobalt.
The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Jeffrey Walter Wagner of Lake Echo was arrested on Monday at around 6 p.m. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday to face charges of aggravated assault, break and enter and assault with a weapon.
Police say Wagner and the victim were known to one another and the was a “targeted incident.”
Anyone who can assist with the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
