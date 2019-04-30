Man facing assault charges following serious stabbing in West Chezzetcook

A 22-year-old man is facing assault charges following a stabbing in West Chezzetcook, N.S., on Saturday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say an argument broke out in a home just before 5 p.m.

Police say the suspect allegedly stabbed the 24-year-old victim, then left in an older model blue Chevy Cobalt.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Jeffrey Walter Wagner of Lake Echo was arrested on Monday at around 6 p.m. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday to face charges of aggravated assault, break and enter and assault with a weapon.

Police say Wagner and the victim were known to one another and the was a “targeted incident.”

Anyone who can assist with the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.