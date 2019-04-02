Canada
West Chezzetcook man dead following 3-vehicle crash in Dartmouth

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A man from West Chezzetcook, N.S., has died following a three-vehicle crash in Dartmouth on Tuesday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash, on Highway 107 between Main Street and Exit 14, happened around noon.

Police say a Ford Focus, a Honda Civic and a GMC truck collided. The driver of the Ford Focus was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

One woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries and one person was not injured, according to police.

As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the highway remains closed as police investigate the cause.

