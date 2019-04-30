Flooding in Muskoka continues as rainfall warning issued

Historical flooding continues in Ontario cottage country as a rain alert has been issued for Muskoka and Parry Sound.

According to Environment Canada, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Baysville, Port Carling, Port Severn, the Town of Parry Sound, Rosseau and Killbear Park can expect to receive possible rain amounts of 20 to 35 millimetres by Thursday morning.

Local snow and ice pellet amounts of 2 cm are also possible, the alert says. “Rainfall, combined with melting snow, is expected. The ground, already near saturation, has little ability to absorb further rainfall.”

The District Municipality of Muskoka declared a state of emergency late Sunday afternoon due to the ongoing flooding emergencies happening in Bracebridge, Muskoka Lakes, and Huntsville.

As of Tuesday, 100 Canadian Armed Forces soldiers have been deployed to Bracebridge to help with flood relief efforts, with another 60 troops and two armoured vehicles being deployed to the area.

The soldiers will continue to help with sandbagging efforts, provide resources to first responders and assist with evacuations.

“The north branch of the Muskoka River has stabilized and is slowly receding,” Bracebridge mayor Graydon Smith said at a news conference Tuesday. “The south branch of the Muskoka River and water levels in Lake Muskoka have crested.”

Officials in the Township of Muskoka Lakes expect water levels to peak on Tuesday.

Since Monday, water levels in Muskoka Lakes have risen but at a reduced rate. Lake Muskoka has risen by 2 cm, Lake Rosseau and Joseph by 0 cm, and the Moon River 4 cm.

Muskoka Lakes officials are recommending that residents in low-lying areas adjacent to the Moon River consider evacuating their homes due to increasing water levels.

In Bracebridge, there is a significant amount of debris in the water due to flooding, making waterway navigation unsafe. Town officials are advising the public to stay off waterways to ensure safety and reduce further damage to shoreline properties.

Water levels in Huntsville and Port Sydney lakes are slowly beginning to decrease, a Huntsville press release issued Monday afternoon says. However, residents will continue to see high levels until the water works its way out of the river system over the next few days.

The drinking water advisory issued by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit for the affected areas remains in place. Municipal water sources are not affected by the advisory.

In Bracebridge, free sandbags for properties affected by flooding are available at 1206 Rosewarne Dr.

In Muskoka Lakes, sand, sandbags and shovels are available at 3951 Muskoka Rd. 169, 1078 Raymond Rd., 3224 Muskoka Rd. 169 and 40 Bailey St. on a fill-your-own basis

In Huntsville, free sand and bags are available at 387 South Mary Lake Rd. and at 7 Burrow Pit Ln. Bags are available at 40 Cairns Cres., and people can get free sand at 815 Muskoka Rd. 3 North. Bags and sand are available at 1265 Aspdin Rd.

Bracebridge, Muskoka Lakes, and Huntsville — three of six Muskoka municipalities — continue to remain in states of emergency due to flooding.

