Skills competition in Regina draws apprentices from across western Canada

Candace Brown from Saskatoon is new to the plumbing industry, but she’s quickly learning the ins and outs of the trade.

“It’s a pretty fun trade to be in,” Brown said. “It’s really good working in such a fast-paced environment.”

Brown is one of 21 apprentices selected to compete at the Western Canada Regional Apprentice Competition.

The three-day competition is hosted by U.A. Local 179 at the Regina Pipe Trades Training Centre.

“The event shows that there’s a lot of drive in our industry and that the apprentices want to succeed,” said Brandon Faul of U.A. Local 179. “The competitors take it very seriously.”

Five disciplines are represented at the event including pipefitting, steamfitting, welding, plumbing, and refrigeration.

The competitors are tasked with completing several projects as well as written exams which test theory and skills knowledge.

Fourth-year pipefitting apprentice Landon McLaughlin traveled from Victoria, B.C. to take part in the event.

“It’s really great to be representing my union,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin said the most challenging part of the competition is time constraints and deadlines.

“I try to remember it’s just like a work day,” McLaughlin explained. “It’s important to focus on each step.”

Organizers say the event helps to promote the advantages of working in trades.

“It’s a great showcase of what the industry has to offer,” Faul said. “It shows them several trades all in one place.”

The event runs from April 30-May 2 in Regina.

The winner of the regional competition will represent their union at the national competition in Toronto.