Sask. celebrates Skilled Trades and Technology Week

Trades and technology are at the forefront in Saskatchewan this week as the provincial government proclaimed Nov. 4-10 as Skilled Trades and Technology Week.

Aligning with the National Skilled Trades and Technology Week celebrated across Canada, the week is focused on raising awareness on the career opportunities available in those sectors.

“Careers in the skilled trades and technology sectors are rewarding and challenging,” said Jeremy Harrison, Immigration and Career Training Minister.

“This week helps enhance understanding of the wide array of career options available, and is also a chance to acknowledge the important work performed by those employed in these fields.”

Schools across the province are encouraged to coordinate trade-related events and invite speakers into their classrooms to educate students on potential career opportunities.

“Careers in the skilled trades are great for people who like to work with their hands, think creatively and solve problems,” Skills Canada Saskatchewan chair and Saskatchewan Apprenticeship and Trade Certification Commission (SATCC) chief operating officer Loreena Spilsted said.

“These are first-choice careers that give people an opportunity to perform tangible, meaningful work.”

Skilled Trades and Technology Week in Saskatchewan is supported by the SATCC and Skills Canada Saskatchewan.

To find out more on apprenticeship and the skilled trades, visit www.saskapprenticeship.ca.