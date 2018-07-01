Trudeau meets Regina steel workers, families amid U.S.-Canada trade war

The Prime Minister is showing his support for steel and aluminum workers in Saskatchewan and across the country, spending Canada Day visiting plants in Regina, Ontario and the Yukon.

In Leamington, Ont., he offered words of encouragement to back up the government’s commitment of around $2 billion to support the industry.

“Thank you for all the work you do, the focus we have and the way Canadians consistently stand up for each other. The way we are there for our neighbours,” Trudeau said.

And in Regina, Justin Trudeau met face to face with Evraz workers and families whose livelihoods could depend on his government’s actions in the ongoing trade war.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, whose own constituents could soon feel the bite of tariffs on steel and aluminum, says the government will do everything it can to protect Canadian jobs and trade.

“This is too important and it touches home right here in Regina, because there are 1200 families that are connected to Evraz that are in jeopardy because of what the United States is doing,” Goodale said. “It takes a different turn or twist with every passing day. So we’ll be ready as events unfold, and if further action is necessary we’ll take that action.”

Despite the vocal and financial support, steel pipe maker Tenaris S.A. has temporarily laid off 40 employees in Ontario as the company comes to terms with increased market uncertainty.

Retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods amounting to more than $16-billion are in effect as of July 1.