Stretch of Elizabeth Street in Guelph closing for 3 days

A stretch of Elizabeth Street in Guelph will be closing for at least three days this week.

Starting on Wednesday, the road will be blocked off between Stevenson Street and Victoria Road South.

The city said the closure is for paving work following curb and gutter installation that began last year.

In the meantime, drivers will be forced to use York Road as a detour, and the city said residents who live in the area should expect delays.

Guelph Transit Route 14 will also be detoured around the construction.

Pedestrians will still be able to use the sidewalk on the south side of Elizabeth Street.

The city said there will be no interruption to services such as waste collection during construction, and all businesses will be accessible.

The road is scheduled to be open by Friday, but that is weather permitting.