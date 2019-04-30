Guelph’s St. Joseph’s Health Centre receives $1M donation

St. Joseph’s Health Centre in Guelph has received a $1-million donation from longtime supporters the Ireland family.

In recognition of the gift that was announced on Monday, the main lobby of the facility at 100 Westmount Rd. has been named the Robert Ireland Family Lobby.

Robert and Sharon Ireland have deep roots in the community, and their son Rob, who now runs the family business, sits on the health centre foundation’s board.

“My family is tremendously proud to make this $1-million gift in support of St. Joseph’s,” Rob said. “We trust this gift will help ensure that all of those facing injury, disease or disability will have access to the best possible medical equipment and programming for years to come.”

The donation will go towards the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment, St. Joseph’s said.

The health centre is already home to 240 long-term care residents, 86 hospital beds and thousands of outpatient visitors each year.

“It is only through remarkable acts of community generosity, such as the one we are witnessing today from the Ireland family, that St. Joseph’s will be able to continue providing the exceptional level of care we are so dedicated to,” said David Wormald, president of St. Joseph’s.