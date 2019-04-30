Durham police warn public after 17 vehicle break-ins reported in one week

Durham Regional Police are asking residents to be extra vigilant after 17 vehicles were reportedly broken into from multiple driveways in North Whitby.

Police said in the span of one week, between April 17 and April 25, 17 separate vehicle break-ins were reported from Winchester Road to Rossland Road, and Watford Street to Thornton Road area.

Investigators said stolen items include laptops, iPads, money and other valuables. Police are reminding residents to double-check that their vehicles are locked and to remove valuables from view or remove them completely from the vehicle.

READ MORE: Elderly man allegedly defrauded of over $43,000 after blank cheques get lost in mail: Durham police

Police also suggest that residents park their vehicle in a well-lit area with the windows rolled up to make it more difficult for thieves to break in.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Durham police are encouraging victims of car break-ins to come forward with any video or information they might have by calling the Central West Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-579-1520 ext. 1825 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.