Elderly man allegedly defrauded of over $43,000 after blank cheques get lost in mail: Durham police

Durham Regional Police say an elderly man lost over $43,000 after blank cheques he ordered from his bank got lost in the mail.

Investigators said that in December 2018, a 70-year-old Pickering man ordered new cheques but never received them and went back in February to order more.

A few weeks after his second visit to the bank, financial representatives called the man to advise him that over $43,000 had been taken from his account.

Police said that someone allegedly intercepted the first cheque book as it was being mailed and began making withdrawals from the account ranging from $600 to $5,000.

Officers said a total of 30 cheques were cashed between Dec. 30, 2018 and early March.

After conducting an investigation, police said they arrested two suspects in relation to the case, both of whom now face a total of 66 charges.

Jesse Beaton, 26, of Ajax and Darren Nicholson, 18, of Oshawa have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, laundering proceeds of crime and use of a forged document, among other charges.

Both men were held in custody pending bail hearings.

Police said they are still seeking a third suspect in relation to the case but have not identified the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Durham police West Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2528 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.