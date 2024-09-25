Crime Stoppers launches ‘Report Hate’ campaign in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A new campaign that encourages people to anonymously report hate crimes has launched in Edmonton.

On Wednesday morning, the Crime Stoppers Association of Edmonton and Northern Alberta launched its new “Report Hate” campaign.

The non-profit organization has partnered with the Edmonton Police Service and government of Alberta to launch transit ads throughout the city. The ads will wrap the entire bus and include a QR code for people to scan to launch the Crime Stoppers website.

“When you report to Crime Stoppers, it is 100 per cent anonymous,” said Chris Holtz, president of the Edmonton and Northern Alberta Crime Stoppers chapter.

“We will never ask for any personal or identifying information, we don’t have call trace, caller ID, or use any voice recognition or tracking systems, and you will never be asked to appear in court or talk to lawyers or police.”

Story continues below advertisement

Crime Stoppers launched its Report Hate campaign in Edmonton Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. Courtesy / EPS

Officials hope remaining anonymous will help Edmontonians come forward to report hate crimes when they may not otherwise feel comfortable reporting them.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“You are the eyes and ears in the community when police are not around, and we want to hear what you have to say,” Holtz said.

Story continues below advertisement

People can report any crime to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

Other ways people can report hate crimes include reporting online to EPS or calling the non-emergency line at 780-423-4567. Anyone who witnesses a hate crime happening is encouraged to call 911.

Members of the EPS, Crime Stoppers and the Alberta government are scheduled to speak more about this campaign later Wednesday morning.

more to come…