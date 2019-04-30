Section of Trans-Canada Highway could reopen soon following damage assessment

The section of the Trans-Canada Highway closed last week due to flooding may soon reopen.

MRDC Operations Corporation, the agency that manages the highway between Fredericton and Moncton, says inspectors will be assessing damage to the roadway Tuesday afternoon. Crews have already started cleaning up debris left behind, and at this point there’s still water lapping at the edge of the driving surface.

“The purpose of that assessment is to, as long as everyone is on the same page, figure out when and how we can open up that highway to the travelling public safely and securely,” says Al Giberson, general manager of MRDC.

Flood water is threatening the TCH between Fredericton and Moncton. Reduced to one lane westbound. ⁦@Global_NB⁩ pic.twitter.com/iUbwyqmbHu — Morganne Campbell (@Morganne_C) April 24, 2019

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed between Oromocto and River Glade, forcing motorists travelling between Fredericton and Moncton to make a long 90-kilometre detour through Saint John.

There’s a possibility one lane of the highway could be reopened in both directions at a reduced speed or even both lanes. But Giberson says it’s too soon to tell right now.

MRDC is still monitoring water levels, weather and wind action along the north side of the highway.