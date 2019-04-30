Crime
April 30, 2019 6:52 am
Updated: April 30, 2019 8:04 am

Trial begins Tuesday for man accused of killing Christine Wood

By Writer/Producer  Global News
Christine Wood is shown in a Winnipeg Police handout photo.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Winnipeg Police MANDATORY CREDIT
The 14-day trial for the man accused of killing Christine Wood begins this week.

The 21-year-old disappeared on Aug. 19 in 2016 after visiting Winnipeg from Oxford House with her parents.

Her family immediately called police, and spent several months searching and pleading for any information.

The missing persons unit handed the investigation to the homicide unit in 2017.

The remains of Wood were found in a rural area just outside Winnipeg almost ten months after she went missing.

Brett Overby was charged with second degree murder in March of 2017.

His trial by jury begins Tuesday.

