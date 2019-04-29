Worker dead after workplace incident at northern Alberta oilsands site

An investigation is underway after a worker died following an incident at the Fort Hills oilsands site in northern Alberta on Monday.

A spokesperson for the construction firm Ledcor told Global News one of its employees was the person killed.

David Hoff said the incident happened in the afternoon while the worker was doing maintenance at the Suncor site.

Hoff said both Ledcor and Suncor were conducting investigations into the incident as was a government agency. Which government agency that is was not disclosed.

Global News has reached out to Alberta Occupational Health and Safety for comment on the incident.

More to come…