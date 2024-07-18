Aphid explosion in Alberta creates sticky situation

Send this page to someone via email

Aphids are creating a mess in many Calgary yards this year as their sticky honeydew (which isn’t as pleasant as it sounds) gets on plants, pavement and pets.

Aphids are tiny soft-bodied insects that feed on sap collected from tree and plant leaves.

The infestation in many parts of the city has been brought on by a wet spring and a hot, sunny summer, says John Swann, a Calgary entomologist.

Swann says they’re harmless but disgusting in its own way.

“Aphids eat sap, but they can’t take all the sugars and all the proteins and whatnot out of that plant cell, all the carbohydrates. So, they poop it out, essentially.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Aphids eat sap, but they can't take all the sugars and all the proteins and whatnot out of that plant cell, all the carbohydrates. So, they poop it out, essentially."

When aphids are present, Swann says ants usually aren’t far behind. They basically farm the aphids.

“They will actually defend the aphids because they are actually dairy cows for the ants.”

The aphids also attract ladybugs — but that’s a different story

“Ladybugs are predators; consider them like a wolf or a bear to an aphid.”

Swann says a prolonged hot, dry spell, like what Calgary is experiencing now, will eventually end the onslaught.

The good news: the bugs actually aren’t usually harmful to any plants in your yard.