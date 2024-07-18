Menu

Aphid explosion in Alberta creates sticky situation

By Doug Vaessen Global News
Posted July 18, 2024 7:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Aphids making their presence felt in Calgary'
Aphids making their presence felt in Calgary
WATCH: It’s sticky and disgusting, but aphids are making a large mess in Calgary. As Doug Vaessen reports, the bugs are booming this year.
Aphids are creating a mess in many Calgary yards this year as their sticky honeydew (which isn’t as pleasant as it sounds) gets on plants, pavement and pets.

Aphids are tiny soft-bodied insects that feed on sap collected from tree and plant leaves.

The infestation in many parts of the city has been brought on by a wet spring and a hot, sunny summer, says John Swann, a Calgary entomologist.

Swann says they’re harmless but disgusting in its own way.

“Aphids eat sap, but they can’t take all the sugars and all the proteins and whatnot out of that plant cell, all the carbohydrates. So, they poop it out, essentially.”

When aphids are present, Swann says ants usually aren’t far behind. They basically farm the aphids.

“They will actually defend the aphids because they are actually dairy cows for the ants.”

The aphids also attract ladybugs — but that’s a different story

“Ladybugs are predators; consider them like a wolf or a bear to an aphid.”

Swann says a prolonged hot, dry spell, like what Calgary is experiencing now, will eventually end the onslaught.

The good news: the bugs actually aren’t usually harmful to any plants in your yard.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

