Health

Alberta family fundraises for robotic walker for daughter with rare disorder

By Joelle Tomlinson Global News
Posted July 18, 2024 6:59 pm
Family of 5-year-old living with KAND raising funds to buy robotic walker
WATCH: Emma Shingleton is living with an ultra-rare disease that impedes her ability to walk, talk and feed herself. As Joelle Tomlinson reports, her family is trying to buy a medical device that will allow her more freedom.
Amanda Burritt and Jamie Shingleton are raising funds online for a Trexo robotic walker to help their daughter, five-year-old Emma, who has a rare neurological disorder.

Emma has been diagnosed with KIF1A associated neurological disorder (KAND), which impedes her ability to walk, talk or feed herself.

The wearable walker would bring Emma more independence and a greater quality of life amid her significant mobility challenge.

As of mid-July, the family is halfway to their $50,000 goal. For more on their story, view the video in the player above.

File photo of Alberta children Jaxson and Joseph trying out a Trexo Walker at the Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary. View image in full screen
File photo of Alberta children Jaxson and Joseph trying out a Trexo Walker at the Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary. Jeryn Edwards/Supplied
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

