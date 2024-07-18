Alberta family fundraises for robotic walker for daughter with rare disorder

Send this page to someone via email

Amanda Burritt and Jamie Shingleton are raising funds online for a Trexo robotic walker to help their daughter, five-year-old Emma, who has a rare neurological disorder.

Emma has been diagnosed with KIF1A associated neurological disorder (KAND), which impedes her ability to walk, talk or feed herself.

The wearable walker would bring Emma more independence and a greater quality of life amid her significant mobility challenge.

As of mid-July, the family is halfway to their $50,000 goal. For more on their story, view the video in the player above.