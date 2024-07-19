Menu

Calgary-area artists’ new creations promote safety along pathways

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted July 19, 2024 2:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary-area artists’ new creations promote safety along pathways'
Calgary-area artists’ new creations promote safety along pathways
There’s a new effort to make things safer for people walking and biking along some pathways in the Calgary area. As Gil Tucker shows us, it’s a shift away from old-style signage, while adding some art underfoot.
There’s a new effort to make things safer for people walking and biking along some pathways in the Calgary area.

Town officials in Okotoks, Alta., have recruited local artists to create colourful safety messages on the surfaces of several pathways.

The illustrations focus on things like promoting the use of bike lights and reflectors at night and encouraging cyclists to ring their bells.

It’s hoped the new approach will have more impact than traditional safety signs.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Lots of times those things blend into the background and you don’t notice them,” town official Allan Boss said, “whereas the pathway murals are bright and colourful and friendly, and people will stop and actually read them.”

Okotoks officials commissioned four artists to paint safety messages, and between them they’ve created nine pathway murals around the town.

“It’s always a thing that the bolder, the brighter it is, the more creative the piece is, the more eye-catching it’s going to be,” artist Jessica Taylor said, “so having something like this really catches people’s attention when they’re coming through.”

