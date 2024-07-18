Alberta unveils plans to tackle rural crime

A new surveillance team has been launched to help fight rural crime in Alberta. In recent years the province has been calling on the Alberta Sheriffs to step up and focus on protecting rural residents. Craig Momney explains.
