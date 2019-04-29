Sports
April 29, 2019 9:51 pm

OHL Roundup: Monday, April 29, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
SAGINAW, Mich. – The Guelph Storm have advanced to the Ontario Hockey League final.

Nick Suzuki’s empty-net goal late in the third period proved to be the winner as Guelph edged the Saginaw Spirit 3-2 on Monday in Game 7 of their OHL Western Conference final.

Cedric Ralph and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for the Storm, who will face the Ottawa 67’s for the OHL championship and a spot in the Memorial Cup.

Damien Giroux scored twice for Saginaw, including a late third-period goal that brought the Spirit within one after Suzuki’s empty-netter.

Storm goaltender Anthony Popovich stopped 23 shots. Saginaw’s Tristan Lennox mad 30 saves.

Ottawa, the Eastern Conference champion, earned its spot in the OHL final with a four-game sweep of the Oshawa Generals.

