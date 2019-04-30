Oprah Winfrey tour to see media icon visit 5 Canadian cities this summer

Legendary media executive and former television talk show host Oprah Winfrey will wind her way through five cities in four Canadian provinces this summer for a speaking tour announced by Live Nation on Tuesday.

In a news release, the promotions company said “Oprah Winfrey Presents: Your Path Made Clear” will see the Mississippi-born woman share personal stories and life lessons that have helped her.

“Oprah Winfrey will speak about the moments throughout her life that helped direct her on her path before being joined on stage by a special guest who impacted her journey for a unique one-on-one conversation,” Live Nation said.

The tour will promote Winfrey’s new book, The Path Made Clear, which was released last month. Live Nation described the New York Times Bestseller as providing “inspiration and guidance to help readers discover not only who they are, but who you are meant to be.”

People featured in the book will join Winfrey on tour, however, those guests will be announced at a later date.

The tour kicks off in Toronto on Friday, June 14 before seeing Winfrey make stops in Montreal (June 16), Calgary (June 19), Edmonton (June 20) and Vancouver (June 24).

“If you’re feeling stuck or at a crossroads, there’s no need to waste another moment wondering if there is more to life,” Winfrey said of what her speaking appearances will be focused on. “Of course there is. And it’s yours for the finding.”

Tickets for Winfrey’s Canadian tour will go on sale on Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. local time.

In 2013, the 65-year-old former talk show host was honoured with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former U.S. president Barack Obama.

