Oprah Winfrey signs multi-year content deal with Apple

Apple says it has reached a multi-year deal with Oprah Winfrey to create original programs for its streaming service.

Apple announced the programs will be released worldwide as part of a lineup of original content.

Apple has yet to launch its service, whose major competitors will include Amazon and Netflix.

READ MORE: Stephen Colbert asks ‘God’ to make Oprah Winfrey run for U.S. president

“Together, Winfrey and Apple will create original programs that embrace her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world,” the company said in a statement. “Winfrey’s projects will be released as part of a lineup of original content from Apple.”

Winfrey founded and heads the OWN channel as chair and CEO. She recently extended her contract with OWN through 2025.

An OWN spokeswoman said Winfrey has an exclusive on-camera deal with OWN but can appear elsewhere on a limited basis.

Winfrey’s content for Apple will be solely for the streaming service, the representative said.

READ MORE: Netflix content chief says Obama-produced content won’t have any political bias

Whether Winfrey herself will appear in the shows she’ll produce is not yet known.

Apple has recently made similar deals with Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Steven Spielberg, Octavia Spencer and Kevin Durant.

— With files from the Associated Press