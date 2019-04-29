Teen pedestrian in serious condition after being clipped by truck in Vancouver

A 15-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being clipped by a vehicle while preparing to cross the street in Vancouver on Monday morning.

The collision happened just after 8 a.m. at the corner of East 12th Avenue and Kingsway, according to Vancouver police.

Investigators said the teen was waiting to cross west over Kingsway when a part of a northbound work truck in the curb lane struck them.

Police say the driver of the truck stayed on the scene and is co-operating with investigators.

Anyone with dashcam video captured in the area between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. is asked to contact Vancouver police.