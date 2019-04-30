Styx, George Thorogood, Vince Neil to play Calgary Labour Day concert

American rock band Styx, and Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil will be performing in Calgary at a two-day concert over the Labour Day long weekend.

Party in the Park takes place at Canada Olympic Park (COP) on Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1.

Other acts set to play include George Thorogood and The Destroyers, 54-40 and Trooper and The Northern Pikes.

The event, which is 18+ and fully licensed, will take place at COP’s amphitheater at WinSport’s Acura Tube Park.

READ MORE: Calgary Stampede 2019 concert listing

WinSport’s chief operating officer John Sutherland said the concert gives them the opportunity to expand their audience and showcase the site.

“Hosting concerts such as Party in the Park allow WinSport to deliver on our purpose, which is to inspire and activate human potential through the spirit of sport,” Sutherland added.

Tickets start at $125 for a day pass. They go on sale to the public on Friday, May 3 and 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.