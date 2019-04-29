‘Santa Clarita Diet’ cancelled: Netflix drops Drew Barrymore show

Netflix has cancelled Santa Clarita Diet just weeks after releasing Season 3 on March 29.
Drew Barrymore starred in the romantic comedy as a flesh-eating zombie named Sheila Hammond.
Other cast members included Timothy Olyphant as Joel Hammond, Liv Hewson as Abby Hammond and Skyler Gisondo as Eric Bemis.
“They called us with the news yesterday,” producer Tracy Katsky Boomer told CNN on Saturday. “We are all so sad. We have loved making it so much.”
In Santa Clarita Diet, Joel (Olyphant) and Sheila (Barrymore) are husband-and-wife realtors leading vaguely discontented lives in the L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita with their teenaged daughter Abby (Hewson) until Sheila goes through a dramatic change, sending their lives down a road of death and destruction.
“The world had never known a ‘zom-com’ until Santa Clarita Diet, and we’re indebted to creator Victor Fresco for bringing this idea to Netflix,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to Variety.
The statement continued: “To their endless credit, the incredible Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant were totally game, with an uncanny knack for comedy that brought Sheila and Joel Hammond to vibrant life, even though one of them was undead. We’re grateful to Victor, Drew and Timothy, along with fellow executive producers Tracy Katsky, Aaron Kaplan, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell and the terrific cast, including Liv Hewson and Skyler Gisondo, and crew for three hilarious seasons for Netflix members to discover for years to come.”
Fans of the show took to Twitter to discuss the show’s cancellation, with the third season being its last.
Fresco, who created the series, and Katsky said in a statement: “Like our audience, we were all in on Sheila and Joel. Their relationship, in the face of incredible adversity, was inspiring to write and to watch. Mostly, they were funny, which, in a comedy, is important. Working with Drew and Tim, along with the immensely talented Liv and Skyler, was a joy and a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
The statement continued: “Netflix took a chance on this odd show, and for that, we will always be grateful. They were supportive, ever positive and appreciative of our work. Until about noon today. Still, they were just one phone call away from being a perfect studio. Not bad. Everything ends. This was a thing. And so it ended. We’ll miss it but are proud of the work we did and will always appreciate the love and enthusiasm we felt from our audience. It if was up to them, Sheila and Joel would continue for another 10,000 years.”
Netflix also recently cancelled One Day at a Time and Daredevil after their third seasons.
Santa Clarita Diet seasons one through three are available to stream on Netflix now.
