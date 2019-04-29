‘Santa Clarita Diet’ cancelled: Netflix drops Drew Barrymore show

Netflix has cancelled Santa Clarita Diet just weeks after releasing Season 3 on March 29.

Drew Barrymore starred in the romantic comedy as a flesh-eating zombie named Sheila Hammond.

Other cast members included Timothy Olyphant as Joel Hammond, Liv Hewson as Abby Hammond and Skyler Gisondo as Eric Bemis.

“They called us with the news yesterday,” producer Tracy Katsky Boomer told CNN on Saturday. “We are all so sad. We have loved making it so much.”

In Santa Clarita Diet, Joel (Olyphant) and Sheila (Barrymore) are husband-and-wife realtors leading vaguely discontented lives in the L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita with their teenaged daughter Abby (Hewson) until Sheila goes through a dramatic change, sending their lives down a road of death and destruction.

“The world had never known a ‘zom-com’ until Santa Clarita Diet, and we’re indebted to creator Victor Fresco for bringing this idea to Netflix,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to Variety.

The statement continued: “To their endless credit, the incredible Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant were totally game, with an uncanny knack for comedy that brought Sheila and Joel Hammond to vibrant life, even though one of them was undead. We’re grateful to Victor, Drew and Timothy, along with fellow executive producers Tracy Katsky, Aaron Kaplan, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell and the terrific cast, including Liv Hewson and Skyler Gisondo, and crew for three hilarious seasons for Netflix members to discover for years to come.”

Fans of the show took to Twitter to discuss the show’s cancellation, with the third season being its last.

#SantaClaritaDiet why would you cancel a show that is actually good? pic.twitter.com/z0XQFxCL0z — Misty carter (@Mistyca19216544) April 27, 2019

Why are networks making so many bad decisions canceling great tv series?! Netflix, you are about to lose another customer #SantaClaritaDiet — William Clark (@mecopapd35) April 27, 2019

AHHHHH!!! @netflix !!! You cancel #SantaClaritaDiet even though it has the numbers and audience?!?! WHAT! IS! WRONG! WITH! YOU!?!? pic.twitter.com/TQjEM0Gnv1 — Sarah Crowley 🌸🌞🐇 (@SarahCrowley) April 28, 2019

i’d rather get at least a wrap up season than another teen romance movie with noah centineo 🙄#SantaClaritaDiet — Cat (@catspvda) April 27, 2019

me: may i please have a season 4 of #SantaClaritaDiet, netflix netflix: did you say you want 13 reasons why and really bad romcoms with noah centiskjdkdo? me: no i- netflix: HERE YOU GO! pic.twitter.com/mfBABOgiJk — rhea🌊 (@rheannaKB) April 27, 2019

i’m heading over to hulu since netflix cancelled santa clarita diet pic.twitter.com/FmOzdUEI8O — mckayla (@mckaylally) April 27, 2019

OMG, I just heard Santa Clarita Diet was canceled. Bad, Bad,Bad. You know I am starting a petition for Netflix to bring back the show. What a disapointment. We need #SantaClaritaDiet back so Eric and Abby become zombies so they can live forever together.. Bring Them Back! pic.twitter.com/vYZDdf1MSX — Will Tallackson (@WTallackson) April 28, 2019

I haven’t even addressed this lately but I’m SUPER PISSED that Netflix cancelled #SantaClaritaDiet it’s one of the funniest shows I’ve seen like EVER — sabrina (@sx3_7) April 28, 2019

Me when they cancelled the only good show on Netflix! #SantaClaritaDiet Joel and Sheila were couple goals💕 pic.twitter.com/kPerR9fixl — Namita Nair (@namita_nair) April 28, 2019

Me when Netflix announced they cancelled Santa Clarita Diet pic.twitter.com/MLkzYRbsmn — addie (@badADDIEtude_) April 29, 2019

Fresco, who created the series, and Katsky said in a statement: “Like our audience, we were all in on Sheila and Joel. Their relationship, in the face of incredible adversity, was inspiring to write and to watch. Mostly, they were funny, which, in a comedy, is important. Working with Drew and Tim, along with the immensely talented Liv and Skyler, was a joy and a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

The statement continued: “Netflix took a chance on this odd show, and for that, we will always be grateful. They were supportive, ever positive and appreciative of our work. Until about noon today. Still, they were just one phone call away from being a perfect studio. Not bad. Everything ends. This was a thing. And so it ended. We’ll miss it but are proud of the work we did and will always appreciate the love and enthusiasm we felt from our audience. It if was up to them, Sheila and Joel would continue for another 10,000 years.”

Netflix also recently cancelled One Day at a Time and Daredevil after their third seasons.

Santa Clarita Diet seasons one through three are available to stream on Netflix now.