Single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 sends 1 to hospital

Ontario Provincial Police in Chatham-Kent are currently investigating a serious single-vehicle rollover on Highway 401.
Officials say the crash, which involved a tractor-trailer driving eastbound on Highway 401, happened around 6 a.m. Monday.
The driver was airlifted to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Both the on and off ramps of Highway 401 at Kent Bridge Road are closed as crews work to remove the vehicle and police continue to investigate.
