April 29, 2019 10:54 am

Single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 sends 1 to hospital

By Staff 980 CFPL

OPP in Chatham investigate a single-vehicle rollover on April 29, 2019.

Ontario Provincial Police in Chatham-Kent are currently investigating a serious single-vehicle rollover on Highway 401.

Officials say the crash, which involved a tractor-trailer driving eastbound on Highway 401, happened around 6 a.m. Monday.

The driver was airlifted to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Both the on and off ramps of Highway 401 at Kent Bridge Road are closed as crews work to remove the vehicle and police continue to investigate.

