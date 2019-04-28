London man facing several charges in downtown stabbing: police

London police say a man is facing several charges stemming from a stabbing in the city’s core early Saturday morning.
It was around 2:20 a.m. when officers were flagged down by a civilian near Wellington and York streets.
Police say they then found a man in his early 20s with a stab wound in his left abdomen. The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A suspect was arrested nearby and police say they also recovered a knife from the scene.
The suspect and victim were not known to each other, according to police.
Police say the suspect, a 23-year-old London man, faces five charges, including aggravated assault and three drug-related offences.
He is set to appear in court on Monday.
