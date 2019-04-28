Crime
April 28, 2019 10:36 am
Updated: April 28, 2019 10:39 am

London man facing several charges in downtown stabbing: police

By Reporter  980 CFPL

Police say the victim was found with a stab wound to his left abdomen.

980 CFPL File
A A

London police say a man is facing several charges stemming from a stabbing in the city’s core early Saturday morning.

It was around 2:20 a.m. when officers were flagged down by a civilian near Wellington and York streets.

Police say they then found a man in his early 20s with a stab wound in his left abdomen. The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was arrested nearby and police say they also recovered a knife from the scene.

READ MORE: London police learn more as they continue search for Lucas Alexander Teams

The suspect and victim were not known to each other, according to police.

Police say the suspect, a 23-year-old London man, faces five charges, including aggravated assault and three drug-related offences.

He is set to appear in court on Monday.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
23-year-old London Man
Aggravated Assault
charged
Downtown Stabbing
London Police Service
Officers
Ontario
Saturday
Wellington Street
York Street

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.