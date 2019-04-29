Severe flooding forces road, school closures in Quebec

Major spring flooding has forced the closure of several schools, bridges and roads on Monday morning.

The Galipeault Bridge, which links Île-Perrot to Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, remains closed due to high water levels until further notice.

The Sûreté du Québec said drivers and commuters off the western tip of the island of Montreal should expect heavy traffic on highways 30 and 40. Those who usually depend on the Galipeault Bridge can either opt for those highways or use the Vaudreuil-Hudson commuter rail line for free.

“If you can delay your travel, we invite you to do so,” the SQ advised.

Urgence Quebec reports that more than 6,330 residences are flooded and more than 8,700 people have been forced to leave their homes as of Monday morning. More than 1,600 homes across the province are isolated due to flooding.

Why is the #Galipeault bridge closed? Because officials are worried about the small adjacent Proulx bridge that’s being hit hard by gushing water and debris. The Proulx bridge connects Île Claude to Île Perrot. No word on when the bridge will re-open pic.twitter.com/qmWnjqBRGB — Gloria Henriquez (@GloriaMTL) April 29, 2019

Schools closed, bus service cancelled in some areas

A number of schools are also off-limits on Monday due to severe flooding.

The Marguerite-Bourgeoys School Board has closed Saint-Gérard elementary school in Pierrefonds-Roxboro. It also warns that buses could be delayed due to heavy traffic.

The Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB) has cancelled bus service in off-island communities for the following schools: Christmas Park Elementary School, Dorset Elementary School, Beaconsfield High School and Macdonald High School.

School buses in areas affected by flooding on the island of Montreal may also be delayed, according to the LBPSB.

The Seigneurie-des-Mille-Iles School Board has closed several schools in Pointe-Calumet, Saint-Joseph-du-Lac and Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac after a dike burst in the area, forcing emergency evacuations. A full list of the school board’s closure can be found online.

Quebec Premier François Legault said on Sunday, it was a miracle that no one was injured in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac.

State of emergency in Montreal

The City of Montreal has extended its state of emergency until Thursday. Mayor Valérie Plante announced the measure last Friday and the extension was granted on Sunday during an extraordinary council meeting.

The decree allows the city to order mandatory evacuations in hard-hit neighbourhoods. Flood-stricken areas include Pierrefonds-Roxboro and Île-Bizard.

It also allows the city’s fire department, tasked with co-ordinating flood relief efforts, more powers to spend money, requisition private property and take other measures to protect homes.

Bruno Lachance, the fire chief, says there is still work that needs to be done as emergency relief efforts continue.

