Water levels begin to recede in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac after dike failure

High water levels are starting to recede after a dike burst, forcing thousands of people to leave their homes in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac in the Laurentians.

Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault announced on Monday that the evacuation order is still in effect and advises residents to avoid the area northwest of Montreal.

“We are on alert when it comes to the situation in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac,” she said.

A natural dike failed on Saturday evening and triggered emergency evacuations in the municipality, which is home to about 18,000 people. The burst sent rushing water from the Lake of Two Mountains into the community, immediately flooding streets and homes.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) and the Canadian Armed Forces were deployed to assist residents. In total, more than 2,500 homes were flooded and 6,000 people were forced to flee.

Guilbault said teams worked through the night to ensure the public made it safely out of Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac.

Local officials say construction of a temporary dike along 23rd Avenue is completed and another one is being built on 29th Avenue.

Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac Mayor Sonia Paulus said some residents were able to return briefly to gather their belongings but others in heavily flooded areas could not access their homes. Several schools in the area and surrounding neighbourhoods are also closed.

The SQ is also reminding flood victims in evacuated areas they must consult with municipal authorities before returning home.

“Police or firefighters must accompany them to ensure their safety,” the SQ said.

Quebec Premier François Legault said on Sunday it was “almost a miracle” no one in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac was hurt.

