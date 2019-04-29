Fatal Crash
April 29, 2019 12:30 am

Lac Ste. Anne firefighter killed in collision near Barrhead

By Reporter  Global News

A photo posted to the Lac Ste. Anne County Facebook page.

Lac Ste. Anne County / Facebook
A Lac Ste. Anne firefighter has been identified as the man killed in a two-vehicle crash near Barrhead on Friday.

Chief Randy Schroeder said Joshua Pare-White, 24, was from Edmonton, but had been a member of Lac Ste. Anne County Fire Services since 2014.

In a Facebook post on the Lac Ste. Anne County page, Pare-White is described as “one of the many rising stars” in the service and as “a young and energetic soul who will be sorely missed by his fire family.”

In a news release Saturday, RCMP said officers responded to a collision on Highway 33 and Township Road 574 at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

“[The] preliminary investigation revealed a car was rear-ended by a truck while attempting to turn onto a side road,” RCMP said Saturday.

The 24-year-old Edmonton man driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man driving the truck was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was later charged with impaired and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, RCMP said.
