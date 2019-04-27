Traffic
April 27, 2019 5:14 pm

Man, 24, dead after 2-vehicle collision on Highway 33 near Barrhead

A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash south of Barrhead, Alta., on Friday.

RCMP responded to a collision on Highway 33 and Township Road 574 at 3:30 p.m.

“[The] preliminary investigation revealed a car was rear-ended by a truck while attempting to turn onto a side road,” RCMP said Saturday.

The 24-year-old Edmonton man driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man driving the truck was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was later charged with impaired and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, RCMP said.

Police did not release his name.

