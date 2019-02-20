Alberta woman killed in two-vehicle crash near Barrhead

A 76-year-old Barrhead woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 2 p.m., RCMP were called to the crash on Highway 18 and Range Road 40, west of Barrhead.

The preliminary investigation found that an SUV was heading west on Highway 18 when it was struck by a pickup heading north at the intersection of Range Road 40, RCMP said in a media release Tuesday.

The 76-year-old woman driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman’s name is not being released.

The driver of the truck, who RCMP said is a youth, was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation. RCMP said all possible contributing factors will be considered.

Barrhead is located about 120 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

