Memorial service to honour Salmon Arm church shooting victim

A memorial service will take place Saturday afternoon for the Salmon Arm man who was killed inside a church earlier this month.

Gord Parmenter, 78, died after being shot during service at the Salmon Arm Church of Christ on Sunday, April 14. Parmenter was an elder at the church. He was also a father and a foster parent.

The memorial will start at 4 p.m. at the SASCU Recreation Centre in Salmon Arm and will be livestreamed here.

Matrix Savage Gathergood has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence after allegedly shooting Parmenter and another man, Paul Derkach, who survived. Gathergood’s next court appearance will be on May 7.

Parmenter’s son, Dave, told Global News that “a young man just came in in the middle of the service with an assault-style rifle and targeted one man in the church, and it was my father, and shot him.”

Dave Parmenter said the shooter left the scene, but returned moments later. Church members tackled him and held him until police arrived.

“I was in tears,” Cole Wintrigham told Global News upon learning of Parmenter’s death.

“During that time, Gord and Peggy were more than foster parents — they treated me like their own kin. Gordon was driven by his faith, and helping people was his way of serving God.”

On its website, the Church of Christ said “We want to thank you for the support that has been offered since April 14th.

“We have received an overwhelming amount of support through your prayers, messages, calls, visits, meals for the families, offers of space to use for meeting, etc. We are unable to acknowledge each one individually but want you to know that we feel your love and care both locally and from afar.”

