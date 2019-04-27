Shotguns, rifles stolen from shed in Inverness: RCMP

A collection of firearms was stolen from a shed near a home in Inverness, N.S., according to police.

In a news release Saturday afternoon, Nova Scotia RCMP said the eight firearms were stolen sometime between 7:45 a.m. on April 25 and 10:45 a.m. on April 26.

Police say a wooden gun cabinet containing six firearms and two other firearms from a rack was stolen.

“The firearms are shotguns and rifles and all had trigger locks,” police stated. “The shed located near the house was also broken into and a chainsaw in a black carrying case was taken.”

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Inverness RCMP or Crime Stoppers.